Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.86. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $435.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.21 million.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.12%.

About Service Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.