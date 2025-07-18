Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.19. Masimo Corporation has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $194.88.

Insider Activity

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. Masimo had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a positive return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,804.16. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

