Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $41,569,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,816,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,444,000 after purchasing an additional 778,021 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $20,271,000. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $16,545,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $16,486,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $37.01 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Tenaris had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

