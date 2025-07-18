Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,219.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

