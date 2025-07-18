Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 652,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.7%

NAT stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of -0.19.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

