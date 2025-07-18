Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $23,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

WesBanco Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.85. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

