Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crane NXT by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,337,000 after buying an additional 336,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,303,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,156,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crane NXT by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,351,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 597,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 136,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.29. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $67.01.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

