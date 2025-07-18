Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 362,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $21,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 52.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 104.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FormFactor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in FormFactor by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,496.68. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,197,818. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.