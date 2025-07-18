Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 515,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $20,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,246,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,124,000 after acquiring an additional 193,210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113,573 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,287,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,053,000 after acquiring an additional 231,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,807,000 after buying an additional 431,306 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,300. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

