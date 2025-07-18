Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,427 Shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $21,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unifirst during the 4th quarter worth about $31,133,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Unifirst during the 4th quarter valued at $24,576,000. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifirst during the fourth quarter worth $8,318,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unifirst by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Unifirst by 27,715.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 39,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $178.24 on Friday. Unifirst Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.34 and a 52 week high of $243.70. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.60.

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Unifirst declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price objective on Unifirst in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Unifirst in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $152.00 target price on Unifirst and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

