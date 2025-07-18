Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 78,726 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RadNet were worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $56,381,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $33,090,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 404,241 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in RadNet by 7,219.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 389,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after buying an additional 383,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,102,000 after acquiring an additional 261,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $58.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -136.83 and a beta of 1.41. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. B. Riley started coverage on RadNet in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $74.00 target price on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RadNet news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at $65,545,548.32. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $174,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,340. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

