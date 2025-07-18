Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 27,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 32,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

