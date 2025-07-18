Barclays Cuts Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $21.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REYN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.5%

REYN stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.57. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Insider Activity at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $95,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 30,889 shares in the company, valued at $656,082.36. This represents a 17.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $111,005.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,619.34. The trade was a 27.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,766 shares of company stock valued at $765,632. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 231.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,995.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.