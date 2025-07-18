Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Price

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

VRTS opened at $211.12 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $142.18 and a one year high of $252.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.05. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $217.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 27.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14,100.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 30.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

