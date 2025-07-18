Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLAC) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 118,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 431% from the average daily volume of 22,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Trading Down 2.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

About Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

