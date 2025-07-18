Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $183.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average of $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.41.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

