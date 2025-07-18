BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Stock Price Up 10% – Time to Buy?

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 41,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 48,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $192.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.27.

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $72.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioStem Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

