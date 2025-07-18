Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BTBT opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 5.25. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.38 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 77.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brock Jeffrey Pierce bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samir Tabar bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,178. The trade was a 55.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.