Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITC) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.48 and last traded at $50.14. Approximately 6,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 9,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF (BITC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of bitcoin futures contracts that exhibit the highest implied roll yield, collateralized by short-term debt securities. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation with low correlation to traditional asset classes.

