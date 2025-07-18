Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $129.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 64.60% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corporation will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,434.72. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $134,790.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,817,128.75. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,351 shares of company stock worth $1,384,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.