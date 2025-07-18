BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of BorgWarner worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 133.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $35.48 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWA

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.