BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 596.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

