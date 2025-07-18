Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BOX by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in BOX by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in BOX by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.90.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $223,334.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 138,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,629. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,507,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,126,086.50. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,813,741. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

