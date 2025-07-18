Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 950,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 282,031 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 119.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 61,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,949,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,804.44. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

