Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in BRF by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 102,999 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 111.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,258,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BRF by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 596,963 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

BRF stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 6.29%. Analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

