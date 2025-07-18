Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $6,507,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brinker International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $165.37 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Brinker International news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

