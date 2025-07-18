Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,687,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,128,000 after acquiring an additional 187,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,194,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 85,121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,741,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 82,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC opened at $41.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

