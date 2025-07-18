Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,060 shares of company stock worth $253,164 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $262.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.90. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.