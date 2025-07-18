Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

