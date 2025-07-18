Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAPR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jones Trading dropped their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $7.16 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $327.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.42% and a negative net margin of 181.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

