Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.72 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17). 799,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 528,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

Cavendish Financial Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of £42.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.80.

Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported GBX 94 ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. Cavendish Financial had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavendish Financial plc will post 1.048913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavendish Financial Company Profile

In other news, insider Julian Morse sold 406,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £36,540.45 ($49,067.34). 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cavendish is a UK champion for ambitious growth and investment companies. The Group is trusted by public and private companies, operating across industry sectors, to deliver expert services in equity capital markets, M&A, debt advisory and growth capital.

Cavendish has offices in London and Edinburgh and has a global reach through its membership of Oaklins.

