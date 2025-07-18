Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.72 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17). 799,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 528,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).
Cavendish Financial Stock Up 1.8%
The firm has a market cap of £42.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.80.
Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported GBX 94 ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. Cavendish Financial had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavendish Financial plc will post 1.048913 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cavendish Financial Company Profile
Cavendish is a UK champion for ambitious growth and investment companies. The Group is trusted by public and private companies, operating across industry sectors, to deliver expert services in equity capital markets, M&A, debt advisory and growth capital.
Cavendish has offices in London and Edinburgh and has a global reach through its membership of Oaklins.
