Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cemex were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cemex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cemex during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Cemex during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Cemex stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $186.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Cemex in a report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cemex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

