Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 284 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1,453.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,795,000 after buying an additional 971,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $305,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,032,000 after purchasing an additional 522,032 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $153,946,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2,922.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 470,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,495,000 after acquiring an additional 454,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total transaction of $573,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,830.60. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $378.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $390.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.