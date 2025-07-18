Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 75,678 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 879.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,678 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

