Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 92,390 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,390 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 57,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 11.18. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.50.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNH shares. Northland Securities raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In related news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $140,373.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 566,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,693.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $27,355.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 32,762 shares in the company, valued at $416,077.40. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

