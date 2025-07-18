Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth about $95,162,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Maplebear by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,081,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,758,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,832,000 after buying an additional 1,170,634 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $205,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 456,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,048,252. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,336.05. This trade represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,387 shares of company stock worth $1,310,570 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

