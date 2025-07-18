Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $202.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

