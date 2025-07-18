Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Western Digital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 156,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. TD Securities dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.26.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.7%

WDC stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.