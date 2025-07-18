Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,294 Shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Solventum by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOLV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Solventum Stock Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

