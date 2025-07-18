Cerity Partners LLC Buys 48 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 276,054.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,865,000 after buying an additional 146,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,661,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,091,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 42,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,809.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,788.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,825.46. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,666.22 and a one year high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

