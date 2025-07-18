Cerity Partners LLC Buys 49,820 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,820 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Amkor Technology worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $5,666,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.78%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

