Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.26. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

