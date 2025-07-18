Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1627 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

