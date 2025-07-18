Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,012,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,900,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,244,000 after buying an additional 107,163 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,539,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 32.3%

BATS ITA opened at $195.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.11 and a 200-day moving average of $161.58.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

