Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of OXY opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

