Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDMO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,281,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $500.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.96.

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

