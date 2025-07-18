Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,515,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,613,000 after buying an additional 3,443,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,973,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,858,000 after buying an additional 87,421 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,509,000 after purchasing an additional 366,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,526,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,997,000 after acquiring an additional 92,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

