Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in CarMax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

