Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.82.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $329.90 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

