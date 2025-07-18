Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 12.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 10,466.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

BOCT stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $47.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

